LONDON, April 23 Ferrovial-owned BAA
has agreed to sell Edinburgh airport to Global Infrastructure
Partners (GIP), sources said on Monday, adding the Scottish hub
to an investment portfolio that includes London's Gatwick and
City airports.
An investment fund founded by Credit Suisse and
General Electric, GIP beat off a consortium led by JP
Morgan.
"GIP has been chosen but the price is closer to 750 million
pounds ($1.2 billion) than the 850 million pounds that has been
reported. An official announcement could come this afternoon,"
said one source close to the sale process.
Another source also said GIP had won the deal and that the
reported price tag of 850 million pounds seemed too high.
Other sources said discussions on price were still under
way. BAA declined to comment.
BAA last year chose to sell Edinburgh airport after
Britain's Competition Commission ordered it to dispose of one of
its Scottish airports.
The regulator also required BAA to sell Gatwick as part of a
drive to loosen the firm's grip on the sector.
BAA has also been ordered to sell London Stansted, leaving
it with the capital's main Heathrow hub, as well as Southampton
in the south of England and Glasgow and Aberdeen airports in
Scotland.
($1 = 0.6205 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones and Sophie Sassard; Writing by Paul
Hoskins; Editing by David Hulmes)