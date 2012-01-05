* First batch of offers due by end February
* Information memo on airport to be sent out next week
* Airport seen fetching up to 600 mln stg
* London Gatwick owner GIP seen as favourite-sources
By Rhys Jones and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Jan 5 A bid battle for Scotland's
biggest airport is poised to break out with the owner of
London's Gatwick airport seen as an early frontrunner in a sale
expected to fetch about $900 million for Spanish owner Ferrovial
.
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which bought Gatwick
from Ferrovial in 2009, has made no secret of its interest in
Edinburgh airport and has hired Royal bank of Scotland
to advise on a bid.
However, banking sources said it could face competition from
the infrastructure arms of private equity firms in Britain and
the United States, as well as the owners of airports in Germany,
France and Canada.
The sale of Edinburgh airport, which handles around nine
million passengers a year, is part of a long-running drive by
Britain's competition regulator to weaken the dominance of
airports group BAA, which was bought by Ferrovial in 2006.
Last October, the Competition Commission ordered BAA to hive
off Edinburgh or Glasgow airport in Scotland before then selling
Stansted airport in the south east of England. It had previously
demanded the sale of Gatwick.
The regulatory crackdown has been a major headache for
Ferrovial.
When it bought BAA for 10.3 billion pounds in a
highly-leveraged deal, it planned to keep all of the British
firm's airports and make them more efficient by outsourcing
services and improving procurement. Instead, it has been forced
to sell assets at a time when valuations are lower than when it
bought the British business.
Late last year, Ferrovial sold a 5.88 percent stake in BAA
in a deal which allowed it to remove BAA's debts from its
balance sheet but which valued the British business at just 4.8
billion pounds.
BAA currently owns London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest
airport, as well as Southampton and Stansted in England and
Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports in Scotland.
PRICE TAG
"Indicative offers will be expected by the end of February
and the second phase short list, where the successful parties
are given full access to due diligence, will be made a couple of
months later," one source close to the auction told Reuters.
BNP Paribas and Citigroup, who are advising Ferrovial on the
sale, will send detailed information about the airport to
interested parties next week, another source with knowledge of
events said. Ferrovial wants the sale completed by the end of
summer 2012.
Analysts believe Edinburgh airport could fetch between 400
million and 600 million pounds ($624 million-$937 million).
"The base valuation is around 450 million pounds. That's
likely to be a starting point for bids," one of the sources
said. "Closing a deal by the end of this summer sounds
reasonable unless the market outlook deteriorates considerably."
Some industry analysts believe the airport could fetch over
600 million pounds given the prices that European airport assets
have sold for in the last two years.
Ferrovial's sale of the 5.88 percent stake in BAA was
completed at an enterprise value (equity plus debt) of 13.2
times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), while BAA sold its interest in Naples
airport at 13.3 times in 2010.
"If we value Edinburgh at 13.3 times expected 2012
EV/EBITDA, in line with where recent similar transactions that
have taken place we get an implied enterprise value of 605
million pounds," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Olivia Peters.
"We expect that competition will be high for this asset and
BAA should be able to achieve a multiple above 13 times 2012
expected EV/EBITDA which could potentially act as a share price
driver for Ferrovial."
Ferrovial's shares are trading at less than half the value
of the 20.74-euro peak they achieved in 2007.
BIDDERS CIRCLE
RBS, which was approached to advise on bids by several
interested parties, chose to represent GIP because it sees it as
the most likely winner, a source close to the matter said.
GIP won a battle for London's Gatwick airport with a bid for
1.5 billion pounds in 2009.
However, it is likely to face competition as the
infrastructure units of private equity firms in Britain and the
United States are leading consortia to buy Edinburgh airport,
according to a banker close to the companies.
The infrastructure division of British private equity group
3i is working on a bid with fund manager M&G and Universities
Superannuation Scheme, a British pension fund investor. U.S.
private equity firm Carlyle Group has also formed a consortium
with prominent Scottish tycoons Brian Souter and Angus Grossart,
the banker said.
Banking sources say overseas interest could come from
Frankfurt airport owner Fraport, Turkish operator TAV, Aeroports
de Paris, which owns Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, and
Canada's Borealis Infrastructure and YVRAS, the owner of
Vancouver airport.
Possible British bidders include the Manchester Airport
Group, Arcus Infrastructure Partners and Peel Holdings.
One source close to the deal said the decision on the sale
would likely be value based and that companies already running
an airport would not be favoured over non-operators.
($1 = 0.6406 British pounds)
