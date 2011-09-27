* Any deal with EDF on Edison needs govt support

MILAN, Sept 27 The Italian government is unlikely to stand in the way of a deal over the reorganisation of Edison which could give full control of the utility to France's EDF , an executive of regional utility A2A said on Tuesday.

Edison, Italy's No. 2 power generator with a market capitalisation of $6.2 billion, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A through a complex shareholder pact.

EDF already owns about 50 percent of Edison.

A deal with EDF will only be possible with the support of the Italian government, the chairman of A2A's management board Giuliano Zuccoli said at the end of a board meeting.

"I don't think they will say no," he said. He added A2A's management board had decided to pick up talks with EDF again on the basis of an agreement drawn up in March.

Fearing subsequent French takeovers of top Italian companies, Italy's centre-right government opposed the March deal which would have given EDF full control of Edison in return for certain power-generating assets.

A2A has on several occasions expressed dissatisfaction with results at Edison.

The head of EDF Henri Proglio has said EDF wanted to build its stake in Edison, which also has valuable gas assets, and was confident about convincing the Italian government.

Earlier on Tuesday Italian state-owned holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said it was not interested in playing a role in the reorganisation of Edison.

On Monday Intesa Sanpaolo ruled out a possible investment in Edison equity.

Edison shares closed up 1.14 percent. The STOXX Europe utility sector index was up 4.28 percent.