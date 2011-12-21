Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
MILAN Dec 21 The core Italian shareholders of Italian utility Edison will propose giving the Italian utility to France's EDF in return for Edison subsidiary Edipower, an executive of A2A said on Wednesday.
The proposal envisages the merger of holding company Delmi with Edipower, the chairman of A2A's supervisory board Graziano Tarantini said.
Edison is controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A. The Italian investors hold their stakes through Delmi.
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.