(Corrects supervisory board attribution to A2A)

MILAN, Sept 28 The supervisory board of regional utility A2A has not decided on resuming talks with French utility EDF on the basis of a March plan for the reorganisation of Italy's No. 2 power generator Edison , A2A supervisory board member Bruno Caparini said on Wednesday.

Edison's main shareholders, EDF and Italian investors led by A2A, are discussing the power generator's reorganisation.