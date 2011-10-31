Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
MILAN Oct 31 Edison's Italian core shareholders will probably not have any veto powers on management issues after reorganisation of Italy's second biggest power generator, a board member of regional utility A2A said on Monday.
Edison is jointly controlled by France's EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A.
"The Italian shareholders will probably not have any veto powers (on management)," an A2A board member said on the sidelines of a meeting, requesting anonymity.
Last Friday sources told Reuters EDF and the Italian investors had reached a broad agreement over a revamp at Edison which would give the French group majority control after months of fruitless negotiations. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.