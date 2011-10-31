MILAN Oct 31 Edison's Italian core shareholders will probably not have any veto powers on management issues after reorganisation of Italy's second biggest power generator, a board member of regional utility A2A said on Monday.

Edison is jointly controlled by France's EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A.

"The Italian shareholders will probably not have any veto powers (on management)," an A2A board member said on the sidelines of a meeting, requesting anonymity.

Last Friday sources told Reuters EDF and the Italian investors had reached a broad agreement over a revamp at Edison which would give the French group majority control after months of fruitless negotiations. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)