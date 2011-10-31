* EDF set to take control of Edison-sources

* EDF has asked for exemption from bid on minorities

* Edison shareholder pact to be extended to end Nov-sources (Adds background)

MILAN, Oct 31 Edison's Italian core shareholders are unlikely to have veto powers on management issues after a revamp of Italy's second biggest power generator gives control to France's EDF , a board member of Italian regional utility A2A said

"The Italian shareholders will probably not have any (management) veto powers," the A2A board member said on the sidelines of a meeting on Monday, requesting anonymity.

Edison, which has a market value of around $6.4 billion, is jointly controlled by French electricity giant EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A.

Sources told Reuters last Friday EDF and Italian investors had reached a broad agreement over the restructuring of Edison after months of fruitless negotiations.

Last week, in a statement laying out its proposed offer for Edison, EDF asked to be exempt from a bid on Edison minority shareholders.

Under Italian law any restructuring that leads to a change of control triggers a mandatory bid on minorities.

"If EDF can show the Italians still have special powers on certain strategic issues they might hope that's enough to prove there is still some sort of joint control and so get round the need for a bid," one London-based investor said.

The deal hammered out late last week was based on a previous agreement penned back in March between the two sides that had then been blocked by the Italian government in an effort to keep Edison in Italian hands.

Rome has since moderated its position.

The shareholder pact between EDF and the Italian investors is due to expire on Monday but sources said the two sides will agree an extension to the end of November to iron out the details of their broad agreement.

Fitch Ratings last month cut its credit rating on Edison and warned it may cut it again if negotiations on at least an outline deal stalled. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)