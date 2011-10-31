* EDF set to take control of Edison-sources
* EDF has asked for exemption from bid on minorities
* Edison shareholder pact to be extended to end Nov-sources
MILAN, Oct 31 Edison's Italian core
shareholders are unlikely to have veto powers on management
issues after a revamp of Italy's second biggest power generator
gives control to France's EDF , a board member of
Italian regional utility A2A said
"The Italian shareholders will probably not have any
(management) veto powers," the A2A board member said on the
sidelines of a meeting on Monday, requesting anonymity.
Edison, which has a market value of around $6.4 billion, is
jointly controlled by French electricity giant EDF and a group
of Italian investors led by A2A.
Sources told Reuters last Friday EDF and Italian investors
had reached a broad agreement over the restructuring of Edison
after months of fruitless negotiations.
Last week, in a statement laying out its proposed offer for
Edison, EDF asked to be exempt from a bid on Edison minority
shareholders.
Under Italian law any restructuring that leads to a change
of control triggers a mandatory bid on minorities.
"If EDF can show the Italians still have special powers on
certain strategic issues they might hope that's enough to prove
there is still some sort of joint control and so get round the
need for a bid," one London-based investor said.
The deal hammered out late last week was based on a previous
agreement penned back in March between the two sides that had
then been blocked by the Italian government in an effort to keep
Edison in Italian hands.
Rome has since moderated its position.
The shareholder pact between EDF and the Italian investors
is due to expire on Monday but sources said the two sides will
agree an extension to the end of November to iron out the
details of their broad agreement.
Fitch Ratings last month cut its credit rating on Edison and
warned it may cut it again if negotiations on at least an
outline deal stalled.
(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)