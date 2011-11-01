* Edison shareholder agreement to be extended

* Deal sees new pact to protect investments - A2A

* EDF has asked for exemption from bid on minorities (Adds EDF, A2A statements)

By Leila Abboud and Stephen Jewkes

MILAN-PARIS, Oct 31 An agreement has been reached between France's EDF (EDF.PA) and a group of Italian investors over the restructuring of Italy's Edison EDN.MI that brings the French state-owned power group a step closer to taking control of Italy's No. 2 power company.

EDF said on Monday it had agreed with Edison's Italian shareholders on the main principles of an industrial and shareholding reorganisation of Edison, confirming what sources told Reuters last Friday. [ID:nL5E7LS2X4]

Edison, which has a market value of about $6.4 billion, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A (A2.MI) and its peer Iren (IREE.MI).

The agreement, which follows months of fruitless negotiations, paves the way for EDF to take the reins of debt-laden Edison and dictate strategy in exchange for assets including hydroelectric plants and wind warms.

EDF has said it wants to use Edison as a platform to develop its gas business, while A2A hopes to transform a financial stake into industrial assets.

In a separate statement on Monday, A2A said the shareholder pact between EDF and the Italian investors, which expires on Oct. 31, will be extended to Friday to get corporate approvals and then to Nov. 30 to allow a binding agreement to be inked.

Fitch Ratings last month cut its credit rating on Edison and warned it may cut it again if negotiations on at least an outline deal stalled. [ID:nL5E7KJ31A]

A2A said the new reorganisation would leave the Italian core shareholders with 31 percent of Edison and EDF with 50 percent.

The Italian partners will have the right to sell 75 percent of their stake in Edison to EDF at fair value after 3 to 5 years and 25 percent after 3 years at a price based on EBITDA multiples of Edison and a group of Italian peers, it said.

NEW PACT

A new pact between the parties will be signed to give the Italian investors governance rights to protect their investment and the Edison chairman being Italian, A2A said.

Last week, in a statement laying out its proposed offer for Edison, EDF asked to be exempt from a bid on Edison minority shareholders.

Under Italian law, any restructuring that leads to a change of control triggers a mandatory bid on minorities.

"If EDF can show the Italians still have special powers on certain strategic issues they might hope that's enough to prove there is still some sort of joint control and so get round the need for a bid," one London-based investor said.

Earlier on Monday, an A2A board member told Reuters it was unlikely the Italian shareholders would have any veto powers on management decisions.

The deal hammered out between the two sides is based on a previous agreement penned back in March that had then been blocked by the Italian government in an effort to keep Edison in Italian hands.

Rome has since moderated its position. (Additional reporting By Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters, Gary Hill)