MILAN Jan 26 The new proposal by Italian regional utility A2A over governance at power generating company Edipower does not satisfy domestic peer Iren, the Chief Executive of Iren said on Thursday.

Edipower is 50 percent controlled by Italy's No. 2 utility Edison.

Edison is controlled by France's EDF and holding company Delmi, which is headed by A2A and includes Iren.

"We received a new proposal that we are examining. It's a step forward. But there are things to review and as it is now it does not satisfy us," Roberto Garbato told reporters.

In December, EDF reached a long-awaited deal to win control of Edison for 700 million euros.

Under the deal, EDF would effectively swap Edison's 50 percent stake in Edipower for the Edison holding of the core Italian investors in Delmi.

The Delmi shareholders meeting, expected to decide on the Edison revamp on Friday, will remain open to Saturday.

"On Saturday we either close the deal or break it off," Garbati said.

