MILAN, July 26 A major shareholder in Edison
said it would tender shares to EDF in a
minority buyout the French power giant has been forced to launch
after it gained control of the Italian power producer.
Financier Romain Zaleski, who owns 10.3 percent of Edison
through its Carlo Tassara holding, has always opposed the terms
of the bid.
"Yes, we'll definitely tender our shares. Money is always
good to get," Zaleski told journalists.
The financier has asked an Italian administrative court to
freeze EDF's offer. He also asked Italy's market regulator
Consob to further raise the price of the bid from 0.89 euros per
share. Consob is due to rule on this request by August 3.
On Wednesday the admnistrative court postponed to end-August
its own assessment of the matter in order to wait for the Consob
ruling.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)