MILAN, June 4 Italy's second-biggest utility
Edison has no need of a capital increase since its
French owner EDF can provide it with any funding it
needs, Edison chairman Henri Proglio said on Monday.
Proglio, the No. 1 of French utility EDF who was appointed
chairman of Edison earlier on Monday, said the Italian utility
will manage EDF's gas operations around the world, including its
15 percent stake in the South Stream gas pipeline project.
Edison is currently controlled by EDF and a group of Italian
investors led by regional utility A2A.
Under a deal signed off in May, EDF will swap Edison's 50
percent stake in power generation unit Edipower in return for
control of Edison.
Proglio said Edison will remain listed on the Milan stock
exchange providing the free float remains sufficient. "Otherwise
if we are forced to delist we will do it," he said.
In May Edison said the bid of EDF was not aimed at a
delisting.
EDF is set to launch a mandatory 0.89-euro-per-share bid for
Edison minorities after it raised its stake to 80 percent.
(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes)