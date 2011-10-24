(Adds details from statement, background, shares)

* EDF commits to buy core Italian shareholder stake in 3 yrs

* EDF will ask for exemption from compulsory minorities bid

* Edison shares down more than 6 percent

PARIS/MILAN, Oct 24 French energy group EDF said it would seek an exemption from making a compulsory bid for minority shares in Edison as part of its offer to take control of the Italian utility.

The news sent shares in Edison tumbling more than 6 percent.

In a statement on Monday EDF said it was committed to buying the shares of Edison's core Italian shareholders in three years at an unspecified price in a deal that will also involve an exchange of assets.

Edison, Italy's No. 2 power generator, with a market value of 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion), is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A and its smaller peer Iren .

EDF and A2A have both expressed dissatisfaction with results at Edison. EDF is keen to take the reins of Edison to dictate its strategy, while A2A is seeking to transform what it sees as a financial stake into industrial assets.

As part of its offer, EDF said it would ask Italian market regulator Consob to waive an obligation to launch a mandatory tender for Edison's remaining share capital as Italian law demands when there is a change of control.

At 1200 GMT Edison shares were down almost 6 percent at 0.889 euros, while Europe's utility index was down 0.5 percent.

"There are still some contentious issues, but it sounds like we're close to a deal, and I don't think EDF would have said the bit about seeking a bid exemption if they weren't confident of getting it," a London-based investor said.

A deal giving majority control of Edison to EDF, in return for power-generation assets for Italian shareholders, came close in March but was blocked by the Italian government. Rome has since changed tack and asked for EDF to present a bid.

BOOKING A LOSS

EDF gave no specific price at which it will buy the Edison shares, saying it will be "based on the EBITDA multiple of a sample of comparable listed companies".

The Italian investors, which originally bought the Edison shares at a price of around 1.5 euros each, would have to book a substantial loss if they sold at current market prices.

In its statement EDF said that by agreeing to buy out the core shareholders in three years, its Italian partners could benefit from restructuring at the utility.

Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper said in an unsourced report on Sunday that EDF was ready to offer the Italian investors cash and assets to take full control at Edison, with the cash offer being between 1.15 and 1.3 euros per share.

The French utility, which intends to use Edison as a platform to develop its upstream gas business, said it will give A2A and Iren renewable energy assets in return for their stakes in Edison power affiliate Edipower.

Edison will stay listed and headquartered in Milan, it added.

EDF and Edison's Italian investors have until Oct. 31 to come to an agreement on the shareholding structure of the Italian group.

Beyond this date, Edison could be broken up and a competitive bid for its assets follow, unless the parties agree to extend negotiations for another few weeks. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting By Marie Maitre and Stephen Jewkes)