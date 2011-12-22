* Italy govt playing more active role in EDF revamp-source
* Italian investors want whole of Edison affiliate Edipower
* EDF asked for 1-1.5 bln euro cap hike at Edison-source
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Dec 22 Italian industry minister
Corrado Passera met French utility EDF chairman Henri
Proglio on Thursday to discuss the revamp of Italian utility
Edison, sources said, as the government steps up
efforts to protect Italian investors.
Edison, which has a market value of about 4 billion euros
($5.2 billion), is controlled by EDF and a group of Italian
investors led by regional utility A2A.
At the end of October, Edison's owners reached a preliminary
agreement on a reorganisation that would see EDF take majority
control in return for hydroelectric assets and a put option on
30 percent of Edison.
A dispute over Edison's finances and apportioning debt
inside the group has since come to the fore, bringing that
agreement into question.
"The minister met with Proglio on Thursday morning," a
source close to the matter told Reuters. A second source said
Proglio was in Rome to meet Passera on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Italian shareholders said they would ask
EDF to cede them the whole of the six-gigawatt generating
portfolio of Edison affiliate Edipower in return for letting go
of Edison.
According to one industry source Passera, the former CEO of
Edison creditor bank Intesa Sanpaolo, is playing an
increasingly active role in the Edison reorganisation.
"If the Italians got the whole of Edipower it could well
trigger further consolidation between Italy's regional utilities
and create a significant Italian player," the source said.
A2A Chairman Giuliano Zuccoli has spoken about seeking to
create an Italian utility along the lines of Germany's RWE
.
Industry sources have told Reuters that contacts over the
idea of a link-up between A2A and regional peers Iren
and Hera have been made.
The Edison board is due to meet on Dec. 29 to discuss the
group's 2012 financing needs.
The Edison board on Wednesday discussed a proposal by EDF
for a capital increase of 1 billion to 1.5 billion euros, a
source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Any capital increase would be difficult for the Italian
investors who already have debt issues of their own.
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)