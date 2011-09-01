* A2A chairman upbeat that deal with EDF will go through

MILAN, Aug 31 A deal that would hand control of Italy's No. 2 power producer Edison to French utility EDF is unlikely to happen before a key mid-September deadline according to Edison shareholder A2A.

EDF jointly controls the $6 billion Edison alongside regional utility A2A and other Italian investors via a complex shareholder agreement which expires on Sept. 15.

"It is unlikely that by the 15th we can reach a final conclusion," A2A management board chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said on Thursday.

A deal giving control of Edison to EDF in return for power generation assets was struck between the French giant and A2A in March but was put on hold due to Italian government opposition.

Rome passed a decree this year setting up barriers to foreign takeovers in certain industries deemed to be strategic. The move came after French dairy group Lactalis won control of rival Parmalat and luxury group LVMH secured Italy's Bulgari

The head of EDF Henri Proglio was set to meet the Italian industry minister Paolo Romani on Monday to discuss the impasse over an ownership revamp at Edison.

"Romani is scheduled to meet Proglio on Monday in Milan," a source close to the ministry told Reuters.

EDF declined to comment.

"The fact that Romani is firmly taking the deal in his hands suggests to me that a shared solution between Italy and France will be reached," Zuccoli said.

A2A has on several occasions expressed dissatisfaction with results at Edison.

In May Proglio said EDF wanted to build its stake in Edison, which also has valuable gas assets, and was confident about convincing the Italian government. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)