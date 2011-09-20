* Sources: Blackstone, Barclays hired as advisers
* Options include sale, debt or equity financing
* Alternatives eyed as costs for coal-powered plants rise
By Caroline Humer
Sept 20 General Electric Co (GE.N) and Edison
International (EIX.N) have hired strategic advisers for the
restructuring or possible sale of a Pennsylvania power plant
that needs costly environmental upgrades, according to sources
familiar with the situation.
In addition to trying to raise cash by issuing new debt and
equity to help bring the coal-powered plant up to increasingly
stringent environmental regulations, a sale may also be
considered, the sources said.
Edison operates the plant and pays rent to GE, the owner.
The move comes as power companies nationwide are struggling
to align costs due to an abundance of natural gas and higher
costs for coal-powered production. Dynegy Inc (DYN.N), for
instance, is restructuring its $5 billion in debt.
Edison International has said it needs $600 million to $700
million in capital to make the changes to the Homer City,
Pennsylvania plant during the next few years.
GE has retained the Blackstone Group (BX.N) to advise it,
according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak
publicly. GE owns most of the plant after buying it from Edison
in a $1.6 billion "leaseback" transaction in 2001.
Edison, according to the sources, has hired Barclays Plc
(BARC.L).
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft restructuring lawyer George
Davis is representing debt holders. There is $678 million in
outstanding debt maturing in 2019 and 2026, according to
Thomson Reuters data. The debt is backed by the plant and the
lease.
One source said that the existing debt may not be affected
in a restructuring. But bringing on additional debt could trip
covenants in the existing debt and therefore require some
changes in the debt, another source said.
GE, Blackstone, and Barclays declined to comment on
Tuesday. Edison was not immediately available for comment.
During a conference call in August, Edison executives said
they were seeking third-party financing in addition to
financing from the owners who lease the plant. In addition to
GE, MetLife (MET.N) also owns a small stake in the plant.
Many older coal-powered plants have become almost too
costly to run.
Stricter regulations being formulated by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency to reduce air and water
pollution as well as to control the handling of coal waste are
expected to force the retirement of between 30,000 and 70,000
megawatts of coal generation across the country, according to
several industry studies. Typically 1 megawatt can provide
power to about 1,000 homes.
Texas power generator Luminant said on Monday it will cut
500 jobs, idle two units and make operational changes under new
stricter federal air pollution rules.