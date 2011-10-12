ROME Oct 12 The Italian shareholders of Edison need to reach an agreement on their positions regarding the reorganisation of the Italian utility to present to French energy giant EDF , an Edison shareholder said on Wednesday.

Edison, Italy's No.2 power generator, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A and including smaller peer Iren .

"The (industry) minister is waiting for decisions of this type. We need to reach an agreement to take to EDF," Iren's Chairman Roberto Bazzano said on the sidelines of a conference.

Press reports on Wednesday said the government had given a nod to an agreement reached between EDF and Edison's Italian shareholders that could give full control of the utility to the French.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)