ROME Oct 12 The Italian shareholders of Edison
need to reach an agreement on their positions regarding
the reorganisation of the Italian utility to present to French
energy giant EDF , an Edison shareholder said on
Wednesday.
Edison, Italy's No.2 power generator, is jointly controlled
by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility
A2A and including smaller peer Iren .
"The (industry) minister is waiting for decisions of this
type. We need to reach an agreement to take to EDF," Iren's
Chairman Roberto Bazzano said on the sidelines of a conference.
Press reports on Wednesday said the government had given a
nod to an agreement reached between EDF and Edison's Italian
shareholders that could give full control of the utility to the
French.
