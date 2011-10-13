MILAN Oct 13 The Italian shareholders in Edison have proposed to France's EDF to value a three-year put option on their stake in the Italian utility at book value, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Edison, Italy's second-biggest utility, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors headed by regional utility A2A and including smaller peer Iren .

In March the shareholders reached an agreement for the reorganisation of Edison which envisaged a three-year put option that would allow the Italian shareholders to exit.

"A request has been put forward at maximum (valuation) level and shortly there will be a counterproposal," the source said.

Edison's key shareholders originally bought their shares at around 1.5 euros each.

Shares in Edison traded on Thursday at around 0.95 euros.

The source said an agreement between A2A and Iren over the creation of a renewable energy unit based on assets from Edison's affiliate Edipower was close.

The March agreement, which was initially blocked by Italy's government, essentially gave EDF majority control of Edison in return for a series assets. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)