PARIS Oct 27 French utility EDF and Italian peer A2A will meet later on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to resolve a stalemate on the future of Italy's second-biggest utility Edison , which they jointly own.

The meeting between EDF Finance Director Thomas Piquemal and A2A Managing Director Renato Ravanelli comes days before an Oct. 31 deadline that could see Edison broken up or auctioned.

A source close to the matter had on Tuesday called the meeting "decisive ... to close the deal".

An EDF spokeswoman declined comment on the matter.

The long-running talks have stalled repeatedly over issues of nationalism and valuation in a sign of how thorny major cross-border deals remain in Europe.

EDF owns directly and indirectly a 50 percent stake in Edison and wants to gain operating control of the company, a move that EDF argues would improve Edison's ailing performance. EDF is also hoping to use the Italian company as a platform to develop its gas business.

The other half of Edison is owned by Italian investment vehicle Delmi, whose biggest shareholder is A2A and which wants to extract more value out of its financial holding.

After months of wrangling, EDF on Monday put a proposal on the table to buy the shares of Edison's Italian shareholders, including A2A -- in three years at an unspecified price.

But A2A dismissed EDF's plan, which the French state-controlled power company said would allow Italian partners to reap any upside from its planned restructuring of the utility.

The deal would also involve an exchange of renewable energy assets, giving A2A and peer Iren renewable energy assets from Edison in return for their stakes in power generation unit Edipower, also in three years time.

Edipower is 50 percent held by Edison with the other half owned by A2A, Iren and Swiss utility Alpiq.

In another twist to the saga, EDF said on Tuesday it had reached a preliminary deal to raise is stake in Edipower by buying Apiq's 20 percent holding.

Many analysts see Edipower as Edison's crown jewel -- it runs nine power plants and is much less indebted than Edison. They see EDF's bid to boost its Edipower stake as a key step towards control of Edison.

EDF's Piquemal said on Monday EDF would only agree to extend negotiations if it had the certainty that a deal was within reach.

Some analysts said they would not be surprised if the deadline were extended again, although the pressure is on to reach an agreement.

Fitch Ratings last month cut its credit rating on Edison and warned it may cut it again if negotiations stalled, weighing on the group's performance.