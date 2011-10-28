(Adds sources, quotes, background)

* Edison deal details worked out during marathon Paris meeting

* Delmi board to meet today to extend Oct 31 talks deadline

* Edison, EDF shares off 1.2 pct in weak utilities sector

By Marie Maitre and Giancarlo Navach

PARIS/MILAN, Oct 28 French electricity giant EDF and a group of Italian investors have taken a big step forward towards reaching a deal over control of utility group Edison after months of fruitless negotiations, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

A breakthrough came after a marathon meeting in Paris on Thursday between EDF and Italian regional utilities A2A and Iren days before an Oct. 31 shareholding pact deadline that could see Edison broken up or auctioned.

"There was a great leap forward in the negotiations last night and we have a deal in principle but all this of course now needs to be approved by the respective boards," said one source with direct knowledge of the situation.

EDF has said it wanted to take the reins of the debt-laden group to dictate its strategy and use Edison as a platform to develop its gas business, while Italian utility A2A hopes to transform a financial stake into industrial assets.

Italian investors called a board meeting of their Delmi investment vehicle -- which owns roughly 30 percent of Edison -- for Friday afternoon to extend their shareholder pact for one month, a second source said.

EDF, which directly and indirectly owns 50 percent of Edison, said earlier this week it would agree to extend the negotiating deadline for a third time only if it had the certainty that a deal was within reach.

The long-running talks have stalled repeatedly over issues of protectionism and valuation in a sign of how thorny major cross-border deals remain in Europe.

After months of wrangling, EDF on Monday put a new proposal on the table to buy the shares of Edison's Italian investors in three years at an unspecified price as part of a deal that also involved asset swaps.

A2A immediately dismissed EDF's plan, which the French state-controlled group said would allow Italian partners to reap any upside from its planned restructuring of the utility.

On Thursday, EDF and Italian shareholders put their heads together to work out the details of a deal that would see two prized hydro power assets owned by Edison's subsidiary Edipower go into a new A2A-Iren joint venture, the second source said.

A third source said EDF had also agreed to pay in cash 25 percent of a put option on the 30-percent stake Delmi has in Edison. The remaining 75 percent would be paid in cash or assets, a third source close to the talks told Reuters.

The price at which EDF would buy out Italian shareholders in three years' time would be based on the EBITDA multiple of a sample of comparable listed companies, according to the terms of the proposal EDF unveiled on Monday.

Some analysts have said they would not be surprised if the deadline were extended again, although the pressure is on to reach an agreement.

Fitch Ratings last month cut its credit rating on Edison and warned it may cut it again if negotiations stalled, weighing on the group's performance.

Edison shares were down 1.2 percent at 0.8595 euros by 1012 GMT in Milan, while EDF shares also shed 1.2 percent at 23.27 euros in Paris. (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)