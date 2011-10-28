* Edison shareholders reach broad agreement on revamp-sources

* Shareholders to seek pact extension to iron out details-sources

* Deal to give EDF control of Edison (Releads, adds deal details, results)

By Marie Maitre and Stephen Jewkes

PARIS/MILAN, Oct 28 Shareholders of Italian utility Edison have agreed to take more time to iron out the details of a deal hammered out on Thursday that will give French electricity giant EDF majority control of Italy's No.2 power generator, sources said.

EDF and a group of Italian investors have reached a broad agreement over reorganising Edison after months of fruitless negotiations, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The breakthrough came after a marathon meeting in Paris on Thursday between EDF and Italian regional utilities A2A and Iren days before an Oct. 31 shareholding pact deadline that could see Edison broken up or auctioned.

Edison, which has a market value of $6.4 billion, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A.

"The two sides have reached a deal in principle and are looking to extend the pact a little, probably a month, to work out the details," one source close to the deal said.

Fitch Ratings last month cut its credit rating on Edison and warned it may cut it again if negotiations on at least an outline deal stalled, weighing on the group's performance.

EDF has said it wants to take the reins of the debt-laden group to dictate its strategy and use Edison as a platform to develop its gas business, while Italian utility A2A hopes to transform a financial stake into industrial assets.

Italian investors called a meeting of their Delmi investment vehicle -- which owns roughly 30 percent of Edison -- for Friday afternoon to extend their shareholder pact for one month, a second source said.

EDF, which directly and indirectly owns 50 percent of Edison, said earlier this week it would agree to extend the negotiating deadline for a third time only if it had the certainty that a deal was within reach.

The long-running talks have stalled repeatedly over issues of protectionism and valuation in a sign of how thorny major cross-border deals remain in Europe.

FINE TUNING

After months of wrangling, EDF on Monday put a new proposal on the table to buy the shares of Edison's Italian investors in three years at an unspecified price as part of a deal that also involved asset swaps.

A2A immediately dismissed EDF's plan, which the French state-controlled group said would allow Italian partners to reap any upside from its planned restructuring of the utility.

On Thursday, EDF and Italian shareholders put their heads together to work out the details of a deal that would see two prized hydro power assets owned by Edison's subsidiary Edipower go into a new A2A-Iren joint venture, the second source said.

A third source said EDF had also agreed to pay in cash 25 percent of a put option on the 30-percent stake Delmi has in Edison three years after the deal is sealed, at a price that will be based on EBITDA multiples of Edison and of a basket of its peers.

"Part of the remaining 75 percent can be sold to EDF after one year in exchange for wind assets while the rest can either be sold cash after three years or else held," the source said.

In its proposal unveiled on Monday, EDF said the price at which it would buy the whole stake held by Italian shareholders in three years' time would be based on the EBITDA multiple of a sample of comparable listed companies.

According to the third source the chairman of the new revamped Edison would be Italian.

The agreement reached in Paris on Thursday is broadly based on a deal penned back in March which was then blocked by the Italian government eager to keep Edison in Italian hands. Rome has since moderated its position.

In a conference call on Friday on nine-month results, Edison Chief Executive Bruno Lescoeur said talks were under way between the Edison shareholders ahead of the end-October deadline but declined to make any further comment.

In the first nine months, Edison posted a 23 percent fall in core earnings due to pressure on margins from long-term gas contracts and a net loss of 93 million euros.

Edison shares ended down 4.71 percent at 0.829 euros while the European utility index was down 1.34 percent. (Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jon Loades-Carter)