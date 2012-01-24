MILAN Jan 24 Italy's Edison said on
Tuesday its board had approved the agreement reached by its main
shareholders for a reorganisation of the utility, cutting its
debt position by some 1.1 billion euros.
In December, after months of wrangling, France's EDF
reached a deal to win control of Edison for 700 million
euros, enabling it to take charge of revamping the Italian
utility which has been hit by high debt and sliding profits.
Under the deal, EDF would effectively swap Edison's stake in
power generation unit Edipower for the Edison holding of the
core Italian investors.
Edison is currently jointly controlled by EDF and a group of
Italian investors led by regional utility A2A. Edison
controls 50 percent of Edipower.
