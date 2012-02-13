MILAN Feb 13 Edison, Italy's No. 2 utility, has decided to book writedowns in its 2011 results of around 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion), a source close to the board said on Monday.

The Edison board met to discuss full-year results on Monday evening, and a statement is expected on Tuesday morning.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2011 are around 1 billion euros, the source said, above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 910 million euros.

The source declined to give any additional details about the writedowns.

Edison said in December that it expected core earnings for last year to be no lower than 900 million euros.

Edison has seen its margins in the gas business undermined by long-term gas contracts it has that are priced higher than spot prices, while its power generating business has been hurt by increasing competition.

The company, jointly owned by France's EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utilities A2A and Iren, recently agreed a revamp of the utility to give full management control to the French utility.

As part of the deal, which still needs to be finalised, the Italian investors will receive assets of power generating company Edipower, which is 50 percent controlled by Edison.

Integration between A2A, Iren and Edipower would create Italy's second-biggest power producer.

The source said the Edison board had reached an agreement on gas supplies by Edison to Edipower, an outstanding issue that needed to be resolved.

EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its gas business in Italy.

($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)