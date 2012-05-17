MILAN May 17 Edison is interested in Israel's offshore gas reserves, the Italian utility said on Thursday as it gears up for a change of control that will hand power over to France's EDF.

In a statement Edison said it had sent a letter to the Israeli government calling on it to develop its upstream potential and introduce new legislation to facilitate exports.

Edison is jointly controlled by France's EDF and a group of Italian investors led by Italian utility A2A.

Under a deal signed off earlier this month, EDF will take control of Edison in return for some industrial assets.

EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its gas business in Italy and abroad.

Israel's potential gas reserves are estimated at 1.4 trillion cubic meters, almost double the country's proven reserves of 750 billion cubic meters, Edison said, citing Israel's Tzemach Committee.

