UPDATE 1-Australia's Cochlear posts 19 pct profit rise
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
MILAN May 25 Italian energy company Edison said in a statement on Friday that the bid of France's EDF is not aimed at a delisting.
The French power group is set to launch a mandatory 0.89-euro-per-share bid for Edison minorities after it raised its stake in the Italian company to 80 percent. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge on Monday denied a request by Native American tribes seeking to halt construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline, the controversial project that has sparked months of protests by activists aimed at stopping the 1,170-mile line.
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd is preparing to buy a 10 percent stake in German auto components company Grammer, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.