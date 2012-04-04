(Adds EDF comment)

* Consob says EDF 0.84 euro offer for Edison buyout unfair

* Indicates 0.89 euro would be good reference poiint

* EDF studying steps to be taken for Edison future

By Stephen Jewkes and Dominique Vidalon

MILAN/PARIS, April 4 Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday EDF needed to raise the price it had proposed to buy out shareholders of Italy's Edison, putting a question mark over the French group's plans to take control of the Italian utility.

In December, after months of wrangling, EDF reached a long-awaited deal to win control of Italy's No. 2 power generator Edison for 700 million euros.

Under the deal, EDF would effectively swap Edison's 50 percent stake in power generating unit Edipower for the Edison holding of a group of core Italian investors.

But EDF said the acquisition was subject to confirmation by Consob that the price of the mandatory public tender offer did not exceed 0.84 euros per Edison share.

In a statement on Wednesday Consob said a fair price for EDF to pay to buy out shares owned by Edison' Italian investors would be in a range of 0.84 and 0.95 euros.

It said an average value was "a useful point of reference", adding the 0.84 euros per share price proposed by EDF did not appear to be fair.

In a later statement on Wednesday EDF said the condition it had set of not paying more than 0.84 euros per share had not been met.

"EDF will now be examining the steps that must be taken without further delay to secure Edison's future," it said.

Edison is currently jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A.

A2A declined to comment.

"Let's see what the French say. But if we take 0.89 euros as the price the difference is about 60 million euros. Nothing for a group like EDF," an industry source close to the matter said.

The French state-controlled utility has previously said if it is forced to launch a mandatory bid on minority shareholders at Edison above a price of 0.84 euros per share the revamp agreement will need to be changed.

The French state-controlled utility has previously said if it is forced to launch a mandatory bid on minority shareholders at Edison above a price of 0.84 euros per share the revamp agreement will need to be changed.

EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its gas business in Italy.