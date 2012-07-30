* Edison will need to restart gas contract talks to help margins

* Edison sees 2012 EBITDA of 1.1-1.2 bln euros

* Upstream oil and gas growth to help support margins (Releads, adds CEO comments, background)

MILAN, July 30 Italy's Edison is counting on negotiating lower prices in long-term gas contracts to offset weak energy demand and shrinking margins as the utility prepares for life under new French owner EDF.

Around half of Edison's forecast core earnings for 2012 is expected to come from a reworking of the take-or-pay contracts for gas it gets from Libya and Qatar, Chief Executive Bruno Lescoeur said on Monday.

"We will get 600 million euros from the (gas arbitration) process," Lescoeur told analysts in a conference call on the group's first-half results.

But he warned that renegotiation of the contracts was not a one-off and that the process would have to be ongoing to offset a severe squeeze on margins that is set to continue.

"The situation will continue to worsen... The good news is this can't last forever. But in the meantime (2-3 years) life will be extremely difficult," Lescoeur said.

As gas market prices fall due to weak demand, European utilities with long-term contracts with higher locked-in prices have seen their margins eroded.

Edison expects to complete the arbitration process for its Libyan and Qatari gas in the final quarter of this year and has already started the process for its Algerian gas from Sonatrach.

Edison was taken over by EDF in May this year after months of wrangling between the French energy giant and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A.

A2A had previously complained of the poor financial performance of Edison.

On Monday, Edison said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first six months fell 27 percent to 301 million euros ($368.50 million).

Sagging demand from industry due to the economic crisis, increasing competition and power and gas overcapacity have impacted the margins of utilities across Europe.

Edison, which owns a gas concession in the Abu Qir field in Egypt, said it hoped an improvement in its gas and oil production would help offset weaker margins.

In June Britain's Falkland Oil & Gas said it had chosen Italian utility Edison as its new partner to help it look for oil in the UK-governed Falkland Islands. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)