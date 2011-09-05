Sept 5 () - * Italy opposed deal giving EDF Edison, Italians Edipower

* EDF controls Edison with A2A, other Italian investors

* Speculation of Italian consortium for Edipower

MILAN, Sept 5 Italy's industry minister will meet the head of French power company EDF on Monday to try to resolve an ownership wrangle over Edison , Italy's number-two power producer.

Fearing French economic inroads into Italy, the centre-right government opposed a March shareholder accord that would give EDF control of Edison in exchange for power generation unit Edipower.

Industry Minister Paolo Romani said on Sunday he would meet EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio to discuss the ownership issue.

The meeting will be in Milan.

Romani also told reporters he had met Corrado Passera, head of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo . The meeting increased speculation that an Italian consortium could seek to take over Edipower.

EDF jointly controls the $6 billion Edison alongside Italian regional utility A2A and other Italian investors via a complex shareholder agreement which expires on Sept. 15.

A2A Management Board Chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said on Thursday a deal giving EDF control of Edison was unlikely to take place before the Sept. 15 deadline.

Andrea Viero, chief executive of utility Iren , which has an indirect stake in Edison, said over the weekend he expected the Sept. 15 deadline to be extended for another two months.

Proglio said in May EDF wanted to build its stake in Edison, which also has valuable natural gas assets, and was confident of convincing the Italian government.

Rome passed a decree this year setting up barriers to foreign takeovers in certain industries deemed to be strategic. The move came after French dairy group Lactalis won control of rival Parmalat , while luxury group LVMH secured Bulgari (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Holmes)