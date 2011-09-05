* Acea interested in Edison investment - source

* EDF controls Edison with A2A, other Italian investors

* Speculation grows about Italian consortium for Edipower

* Edison, A2A shares down; utilities sector lower (Recasts with minister, adds background, updates shares)

By Giancarlo Navach

MILAN, Sept 5 EDF's bid to control Italy's second-biggest power generator Edison faces a delay until the end of October, Italy's industry minister said after talks with the French power company.

Paolo Romani met EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio on Monday to discuss a reorganisation of ownership of Edison, which has a $6 billion market capitalisation and in which EDF has joint control along with Italian investors led by utility A2A .

"We have agreed to postpone to October 30 the definition of an agreement between the Italian partners and EDF," Romani told reporters after a working lunch with Proglio.

Romani declined to comment on the prospect of an Italian consortium investing in Edison or its assets, beyond repeating the month-and-a-half timetable for a deal.

In March, fearing subsequent French takeovers of top Italian companies, the centre-right government opposed a shareholder accord that would have given EDF full control of Edison in return for certain power-generating assets such as those owned by Edison's Edipower affiliate.

Italian investors in Edison expressed an interest in acquiring Edipower's power plants in May.

On Sunday, Romani said he had met Corrado Passera, head of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo and a key corporate dealmaker.

On Monday, a source close to the matter said Rome-based utility Acea was willing to invest in Edison after a meeting between Romani and Acea Chairman Giancarlo Cremonesi last week to discuss the move.

EDF jointly controls Edison with regional utility A2A and other Italian investors via a complex shareholder agreement which expires on Sept. 15. EDF owns about 50 percent of Edison.

Unlike A2A, EDF is in good financial health -- debt is only double its core earnings and it has cash of around 5.7 billion euros ($8.05 billion).

If Edison shareholders fail to reach agreement on the organisational structure of the company, a competitive bid for assets could ensue, which would leave EDF in a strong position.

The market was expecting a delay in finalising a deal, given the government is completing moves to cut its budget deficit.

"The government has got too much on its plate for a deal that is politically sensitive," a trader said.

Edison shares were down 0.6 percent and A2A down 2.3 percent at 1315 GMT. The STOXX Europe 600 utilities index was off 2 percent.

($1= 0.7079 euro)

(Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei in Rome, Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Muriel Boselli in Paris; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Hulmes)