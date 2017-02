MILAN, Sept 1 A deal between Italian regional utility A2A (A2.MI) and France's EDF (EDF.PA) on the reorganisation of Italian energy group Edison EDN.MI is likely to take longer than expected, an A2A executive said.

"It is unlikely that by (Sept.) 15 we could reach a final settlement," A2A Chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said ahead of a meeting of the utility's management board.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)