(Corrects headline and story to show that EDF will not sell 70
pct stake in Edison to F2i)
MILAN, July 29 Italy's No. 2 utility Edison
, a unit of France's EDF, and Italian
infrastructure fund F2i have signed a deal to form a new
renewable energy group, a source close to the situation said on
Tuesday.
F2i will own 70 percent of the new company, with the
remainder belonging to Edison, the source added. The two
companies will put renewable energy assets for a total 600
megawatts into the new company.
An Edison spokeswoman said it was too early to disclose
details of the transaction, but that in any case Edison would
"maintain industrial control of the new company".
Italian press reports estimated the transaction's value at
around 800 million euros ($1.07 billion).
Italy's No. 2 utility Edison has been looking to offload a
majority stake in its wind power business to fund bigger
expansion in the renewable segment.
($1 = 0.7455 Euros)
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia; Writing by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing
by Paola Arosio)