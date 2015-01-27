(Corrects typographical error in headline to reimagining)
By Nichola Groom
Orange County Ca. Jan 27 Welcome to the utility
industry's future - or at least that's what Southern California
Edison is hoping.
Here in a non-descript, 53,500-square-foot building, the $12
billion utility's research team is testing everything from
charging electronic vehicles via cell phone to devices that
smooth out the power created by rooftop solar panels.
Those are some of the roughly 60 projects in the works at
Edison's Advanced Technology division. It has a small $19
million annual budget, but its influence far exceeds that.
The engineers from California's largest utility are hatching
plans to insure its survival - and maybe even the survival of
the nation's other big utilities, which are watching the project
closely.
The lab was formed by Southern California Edison in 2009
after California passed a landmark law to lower its greenhouse
gas emissions to 1990 levels - and source one third of its
electricity from renewable sources by 2020.
The result has been more electric vehicles here in the
Golden State. And more solar and wind power, which has got the
state's utilities, and those nationwide, scrambling to adapt.
Unlike traditional electricity, power from solar and wind
sources fluctuates depending on the weather, making it tricky to
manage on the grid.
Also the cost of solar power has come down so much that more
homeowners are producing their own power and paying less to
their utility.
Simply put: long term, utilities will need new sources of
revenue.
In 2013, California's three largest utilities sourced nearly
23 percent of their power from renewable sources, and Gov. Jerry
Brown has called for a target of 50 percent by 2030. Twenty nine
states have laws requiring more renewables, according to North
Carolina State University's Database of State Incentives for
Renewables & Efficiency.
With so much "distributed" energy on the grid now, mainly
from solar panels, says Accenture, the utility industry could
see revenues fall by between $18 billion and $48 billion a year
by 2025. That's why some call it the utility "death spiral."
INDUSTRY MODEL
There's a reason why the lab's work is getting a lot of
attention: It is producing results and they share the work with
utility officials and researchers from as far away as China. For
instance, Edison's work designing cyber security systems and
developing uses for advanced energy meters have received high
marks from other utilities, said Mark McGranaghan, a vice
president at the Electric Power Research Institute.
Edison's lab has emerged as a model for others, too. In 2013
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory opened its $135 million
Energy Systems Integration Facility, which complements Edison's
research. The New York Power Authority is also working to
establish a similar lab.
"The concept is really built off of learnings from Southern
California Edison," McGranaghan said. "They have taken so many
people through their labs, it's amazing."
THE WILD WEST
Edison is focused on energy storage, automation and digital
communications that will improve the efficiency and reliability
of the grid. That, the utility hopes, will result in new revenue
as power demand flattens (more energy-efficient homes) and
rooftop solar ramps up.
"There is only one provider of the wires, which is us," said
Ted Craver, CEO of Edison International, the utility's
parent company. "These new technologies are going to become much
more prevalent and we, maybe immodestly, feel we are on the
cutting edge."
Many of those technologies have yet to be commercialized,
but the market is booming. Smart grid spending will grow to
$70.2 billion in 2023 from $44.1 billion in 2014, according to
Navigant Research.
That's why Edison built nine labs here.
In one room Edison researchers replicate a complete power
grid. That was used to troubleshoot when Edison was working on a
new transmission line to connect its grid with California's
other behemoth utility, Pacific Gas & Electric. In another lab,
"smart" inverters are being tested that are capable of smoothing
out the voltage sent to the grid by solar panels. These devices
are common in Europe, but have yet to be rolled out widely in
the United States.
"It's a bit of the Wild West right now," Doug Kim, director
of the utility's advanced technology group, said of the
proliferation of new energy technologies.
Every year The Advanced Technology group solicits project
proposals from the rest of the utility. Among them: a project
that studied how large amounts of wind and solar power affect
power restoration during blackouts; another tested different
kinds of batteries to see how they perform when storing energy
along the grid.
ELECTRIC GUINEA PIGS
Many of the new technologies are taken for a test drive at
University of California, Irvine, faculty housing. "The Irvine
Smart Grid Demonstration," a $79 million project launched in
2010 and funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy, will
wrap up later this year.
SCE's take: If you can figure out ways to generate
electricity at home, and use it more efficiently, you can cut
costs related to new generation and transmission equipment.
"We threw everything in there that we could think of,
thinking that maybe someday it was going to be real," SCE's Kim
said. "Sure enough just about everything we are testing here is
now real."
Crista Lopes, a computer science professor, said the project
cut her electric bill to zero in the summer. The utility
outfitted her house with solar panels, about 50 LED light bulbs
and new appliances like a "smart" refrigerator whose power usage
she can track.
THE ENDGAME
The stakes for the Irvine project are high. At the
conclusion, Edison will make recommendations on smart grid
technologies to the industry. The utility will then take the
testing to a larger area - perhaps thousands of homes.
Of course, the industry will hear about the mishaps too. For
example, Crista Lopes has a device that controls energy
consumption when demand is high. That was great until she was
without air conditioning for three hours during a heat wave;
Edison planned the outage for just 15 minutes, but a system that
worked in the lab failed to send the correct command.
But those stumbles are why the project is valuable, said Bob
Yinger, the chief engineer. "We learn about what the issues
are," he said, "and manufacturers learn about how their products
behave in the real world."
(Reporting By Nichola Groom)