MILAN Nov 25 Italian utility Edison, which has made a bid for Alerion Clean Power, plans to buy another company by March, Chief Executive Marc Benayoun said in an interview with daily Corriere della Sera on Friday.

Edison, owned by France's EDF, is focusing its investments on Italy and renewable energy.

"By March we count on completing the acquisition of another company, a non-listed one," Benayoun was quoted as saying, without giving any further details.

Milan-based Edison has around 590 megawatts of wind capacity and has offered to buy Alerion for up to 107 million euros ($113 million).

"The full takeover bid on Alerion is the first step towards our objective - which is not far - to become the first wind operator in the country ... if it is successful we will reach 850 megawatts of installed capacity," said Benayoun in the interview.

The CEO said two thirds of its 1 billion euros in investments in 2017-2020 would be directed to renewables and energy efficiency.

He added Edison, Italy's second-biggest utility with large natural gas portfolios, aimed to increase production from renewable sources to up to 40 percent of overall production.

