MILAN, June 19 Italian gas group Snam
is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to
buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern
Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources
said.
Snam, controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti,
is looking to buy Edison's 7.3 percent stake in Terminale LNG
Adriatico and the gas pipeline that connects it to Italy's gas
transmission backbone, the sources said.
Adriatic LNG, which has a capacity of 8 billion cubic metres
per year, is 70.7 percent owned by ExxonMobil and 22
percent by Qatar Petroleum. Exxon and Qatar have a pre-emption
right on Edison's stake.
Snam said it did not comment on market speculation.
Edison said in June talks were under way to sell the stake
and pipeline as well as two offices in Milan hosting its
headquarters.
"The idea is to wrap up the sale in the first half of July,
though some slippage can't be ruled out," one of the sources
said, adding Banca IMI was advising Edison on the deal.
Snam, which makes most of its money from gas transmission,
is looking to play a leading role in integrating Europe's grids
and making Italy a European gas hub.
In its March business plan it said it would be looking at
opportunities to grow its LNG infrastructure business.
According to Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, Edison's
stake in the Adriatic LNG platform has a book value of 159
million euros ($177 million) while the pipeline has a book value
of 32 million euros.
It was not possible to confirm these values but one of the
sources said if a deal went through it would be for a higher
price.
($1 = 0.8979 euros)
