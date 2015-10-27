Oct 27 Edison Investment Research, a London-based investment advisory firm, hired Andy Chambers and Susie Jana as equity analysts.

Chambers, who has over 30 years of experience as a capital goods, electrical and aerospace analyst, joins Edison's industrials team from Redburn Partners, where he was a senior analyst in the capital goods research team, Edison said.

Jana, who most recently was director of healthcare, consumer staples and luxury goods at F&C Investments, joins Edison's healthcare team. She has 12 years of experience of buy-side and sell-side research in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)