LOS ANGELES Oct 18 Power company NRG Energy Inc
on Friday said it would pay $2.635 billion to acquire
the assets of bankrupt unregulated power producer Edison Mission
Energy, adding nearly 8,000 megawatts of electricity generation
capacity to its business.
The purchase price includes 12.7 million shares of NRG
common stock, valued at $350 million, with the rest to be paid
in cash. NRG will also assume $1.545 billion of EME's
non-resource debt.
EME's assets include 4,300 MW of coal-fired capacity, 1,600
MW of gas-fired capacity, 1,700 of wind capacity, 400 MW of oil
and waste coal-fired capacity, and Edison Mission Marketing and
Trading, a trading and asset management platform.
NRG expects to close the deal, which is subject to approval
by the U.S Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of
Illinois, in the first quarter of 2014.
EME, a unit of Edison International, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December, citing a "perfect
storm" of heavy debts, weak power prices and high fuel costs.