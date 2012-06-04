MILAN, June 4 Italy's second-largest utility
Edison said on Monday it named the head of French power
group EDF Henri Proglio as its new chairman, after EDF
and Edison shareholders worked out an agreement for EDF to take
control of the Italian utility.
Edison also named Beatrice Bigois, Bruno D'Ongia, Adrien
Jami, Jorge Mora and Nicole Verdier-Naves to the board of
directors.
After nine months of negotiations, EDF agreed in December to
take control of Edison for about 700 million euros provided it
could squeeze out minority shareholders with a mandatory bid not
exceeding 0.84 euros per share.
EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric
power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its
gas business in Italy. Edison is second only to power generator
Enel in Italy.
