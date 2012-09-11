MILAN, Sept 11 Edison, the Italian energy group owned by France's EDF, said on Tuesday the positive outcome to an arbitration process on a liquefied natural gas supply contract with Qatar's Rasgas would have a positive impact on its 2012 core earnings to the tune of 450 million euros.

In a statement Edison said the Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce had accepted Edison's arguments in the arbitration process with Rasgas which had started in March 2011.

Arbitration cases are pending for Libyan and Algerian gas contracts, Edison said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)