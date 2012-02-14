MILAN Feb 14 Edison, Italy's No. 2 utility, said on Tuesday it had reported a net loss for 2011 of 871 million euros ($1.15 billion) after it announced writedowns of 928 million euros.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2011 fell 26.7 percent to 1.003 billion euros due to weak gas business margins, Edison said. The result was above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 910 million euros.

Edison said in December that it expected core earnings for last year to be no lower than 900 million euros.

The results confirmed what a source told Reuters on Monday.

Edison has seen its margins in the gas business undermined by long-term gas contracts it has that are priced higher than spot prices.

The company said its core earnings in 2012, including the full impact of gas contract renegotiations in Libya and Qatar, will be in line with the result of 2010.

($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)