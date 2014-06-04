By Pamela Barbaglia and Stephen Jewkes
LONDON/MILAN, June 4 France's EDF aims
to sell as early as the end of June a 70 percent stake in
Italian unit Edison's wind farms to local infrastructure fund
F2i, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said on
Wednesday.
Edison, Italy's No. 2 utility, has a domestic windpower
portfolio of around 600 megawatts. It is looking to offload a
majority stake in its wind power business to fund bigger
expansion in the renewable segment but wants to keep management
control of the assets.
Edison put its wind farms on the block last year, attracting
interest from players such as F2i, British fund Terra Ferma and
U.S. private equity firm First Reserve.
F2i emerged as the frontrunner after rivals dropped out
after clashing over governance issues, the sources said.
An exclusivity period between Edison and F2i ended on May 29
but talks are continuing, the two sources said.
They said the deal could be sealed as early as the end of
June and would be worth less than an earlier bid by Terra Firma
worth around 500 million euros ($681 million).
"The corporate governance has been one of the main hurdles
and caused lengthy negotiations," the first source said. "But
talks are in the final stages."
Edison and F2i declined to comment. A spokesman for Terra
Firma declined to comment.
Edison, Italy's No.2 wind operator behind Erg, is
keen to play a part in the consolidation of Italy's fragmented
renewable energy sector. The segment has been boosted until
recently by generous state subsidies.
Under Italian law, power produced from renewable energy has
dispatching priority to the national grid, guaranteeing the
power is sold.
Erg became Italy's biggest player in renewables last year
when it bought 80 percent of IP Maestrale from GDF Suez
in a deal worth 859 million euros, or 1.35 million euros per
megawatt.
($1 = 0.7341 Euros)
