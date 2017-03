Nov 24 Investment research firm Edison Investment Research hired Dennis Hulme and Moira Daw from BBY Australia.

Daw will join Edison's industrials team and has over 20 years of experience in equities research. Prior to BBY Australia, Daw spent 11 years with Credit Suisse as a director of equities.

Hulme has over 10 years' experience in equities and will join Edison's global healthcare team. Before joining BBY Australia, he was a biotech analyst at Hudson Securities. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)