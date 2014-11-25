Nov 25 Edison Investment Research appointed Peter Thorne, Jenny Ping and Kim Fustier as equity analysts in its London office.

Thorne joins Edison's financials team from the FCA where his role as a technical specialist involved analyzing business models of companies seeking to acquire UK financial services firms.

Ping, who joins Edison's industrials team, has formerly worked as a utilities analyst at UniCredit, Dresdner and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Fustier joins Edison's oil and gas team from Credit Suisse Group AG where she spent four years leading research coverage of European integrated oil companies. Prior to that, she was an oil and gas analyst at JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)