CAIRO May 31 Private equity firm Actis has sold a stake totalling 7 percent in Egypt's Edita Food Industries , market sources said on Tuesday.

The sale of 50.742 million shares was worth more than 900 million Egyptian pounds ($101 million), they told Reuters, adding that the shares were sold to foreign investment funds.

Shares in Edita were 0.78 percent higher on the Egyptian stock exchange at 1023 GMT ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)