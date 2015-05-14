UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO May 14 Egypt's Edita reported a first-quarter net profit of 59.5 million Egyptian pounds ($7.8 million), up slightly from a year earlier, the foodmaker said on Thursday.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.