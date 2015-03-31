BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
CAIRO, March 31 The public tranche of Egyptian foodmaker Edita's secondary share issue on the Cairo bourse was 4.5 times oversubscribed, the company said in a statement on the stock exchange on Tuesday.
The company last week launched a private institutional offering of shares on the Egyptian stock exchange and global depository receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop more than 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.