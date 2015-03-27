UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO, March 27 Egypt's Edita has set the price of its secondary share issuance on the Cairo bourse at 18.50 Egyptian pounds ($2.42) per share, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The company's global depository receipts (GDRs) to be issued on the London Stock Exchange will be priced at $12.28 per GDR, the statement said.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.