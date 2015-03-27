CAIRO, March 27 Egypt's Edita has set the price of its secondary share issuance on the Cairo bourse at 18.50 Egyptian pounds ($2.42) per share, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company's global depository receipts (GDRs) to be issued on the London Stock Exchange will be priced at $12.28 per GDR, the statement said.

