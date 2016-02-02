Feb 2 Editas Medicine Inc became the
first company to price an initial public offering in the United
States in 2016 on Tuesday, raising $94.4 million, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Editas, a company that aims to treat diseases through gene
editing, priced 5.9 million shares at $16, the bottom of its
previously indicated range of $16 to $18, the person said,
asking not to be identified because the details have not been
publicly announced.
This would give Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Editas a $571
million market valuation. Its shares are scheduled to start
trading on the Nasdaq exchange on Wednesday, after more than a
one-month pause in U.S. IPOs due to stock market volatility.
Editas declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)