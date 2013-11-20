MILAN Nov 20 Italy's Schema34 vehicle sold on Wednesday a 200 million-euro ($271 million) bond exchangeable into Pirelli shares, in a deal that will cut holding company Edizione's stake in the tyremaker to 1.6 percent.

Edizione, which is owned by Italy's Benetton family, currently has 4.6 percent of Pirelli. It will transfer a 3 percent stake to its Schema34 unit as part of the operation.

Schema34 said in a statement the bond would pay a coupon of 0.25 percent, at the low end of a range indicated earlier on Wednesday when the bond was launched.

The exchange price has been set at 13.86 euros, a premium of 25 percent over the reference stock price - also at the bottom of the initial range.

Pirelli shares traded at 10.96 euros by 1331 GMT, down 1 percent on the day.

The bond matures in November 2016 unless previously exchanged, repaid or purchased and cancelled.

A source close to the matter said demand for the issue was around four times the amount sold. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, additional reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Danilo Masoni)