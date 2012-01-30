Jan 30 Education Management Corp is cutting about 400 jobs, or 2 percent of its total workforce, at its online division, a spokeswoman for the U.S. for-profit education company told Reuters.

Last week, the company told its employees that it was evaluating options at its online operations, including job cuts, citing a weak economy and changing regulations.

The entire for-profit education industry has been experiencing a drop in enrollments as tough new rules from the U.S. government forced them to tighten admission standards, or risk losing federal aid.

The job cuts -- effective Feb. 10 -- would be in Arizona and Pennsylvania, spokeswoman Jacki Muller said in an emailed statement.

EDMC, which runs the Art Institutes, Argosy University and Brown Mackie Colleges, has a total of 20,000 employees.

The online higher education unit oversees the web-based operations of all of EDMC's education institutions. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)