Feb 1 Education Management Corp's
quarterly profit fell as student enrollments declined nearly 5
percent, and the education provider cut its adjusted earnings
forecast for 2012.
The company, which runs the Art Institutes, Argosy
University and Brown Mackie Colleges, expects 2012 adjusted
earnings of $1.11-$1.15 a share, down from its earlier forecast
of $1.34-$1.40 a share.
Total enrollment at the company's schools fell more than 9
percent at the start of the current January quarter, EDMC said
in a statement.
The number of students enrolled in fully online programs
declined 18.5 percent. EDMC is cutting about 2 percent of its
total workforce, at its online division.
EDMC's second-quarter net income was $63.1 million, or 49
cents a share, down from $85.3 million, or 61 cents a share, a
year ago.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $737.2 million.
EDMC shares, which have gained 29 percent of their value in
the last three months, were down 2 percent in trading after the
bell. They closed at $25.60 in regular trade on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.
