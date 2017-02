Aug 8 For-profit college chain Education Management Corp posted a quarterly loss due to a huge impairment charge.

EDMC reported a net loss of $1.19 billion, or $9.51 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $34.8 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took a charge of $1.25 billion in the quarter.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $639.2 million. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)